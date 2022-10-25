Arizona State Retirement System Has $282,000 Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 492,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 267,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,056,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFWM opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.12. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

