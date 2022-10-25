Arizona State Retirement System Has $286,000 Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,134 shares in the last quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% in the first quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 26.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,511,000 after buying an additional 1,257,154 shares during the period. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $8,189,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after buying an additional 324,722 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 2,123,402 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $36,288,940.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 325,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $5,593,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,959,298 shares of company stock worth $67,623,354. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

