Arizona State Retirement System Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vericel were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vericel to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

