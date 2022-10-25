Arizona State Retirement System Has $293,000 Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 78,518 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 80.3% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

AXSM stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.