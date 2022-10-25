Arizona State Retirement System Has $296,000 Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of NBR opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $207.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average of $137.24.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -24.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

