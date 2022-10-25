Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 41.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 204,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.7% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 16,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $105.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,080.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

