Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Eventbrite Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $616.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Eventbrite

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.