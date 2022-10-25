Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Matthews International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.86 million, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MATW. StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

