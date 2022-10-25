Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 348,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 163,169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 79.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 94.8% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after buying an additional 605,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,190,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,190,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,922,374 shares of company stock worth $178,437,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:DV opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.