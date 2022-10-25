Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,765,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 374,229 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 370,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NAPA opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.