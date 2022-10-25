Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,061 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 4,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 564,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 412,900 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International Price Performance

MGI opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

MoneyGram International Profile

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.