Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,073 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BGCP opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $435.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

