Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 323 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Astec Industries by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 226,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $852.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,863.50 and a beta of 1.42. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.70 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

