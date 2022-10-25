Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 340 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

