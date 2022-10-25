Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 37,469 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,469 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Well were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Well by 1,018.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in American Well by 69.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,940 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Well by 185.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 894,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Well by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,582,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 715,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $982.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $50,923.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,906.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,469 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

