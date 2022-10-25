Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 472 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.38). Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

