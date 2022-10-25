Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after purchasing an additional 962,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 214,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after purchasing an additional 409,881 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,389,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

