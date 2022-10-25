Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 9,595 TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,399,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

TPG Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $35.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

TPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

