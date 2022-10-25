Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,317,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,751,000 after buying an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,145,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,200,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 94,623 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Scholastic

Scholastic Trading Up 10.4 %

In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $122,698.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,894.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,003.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.