Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.64. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.