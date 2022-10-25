Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,155,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,887,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 484,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,504,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.01. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.96 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.