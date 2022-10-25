Arizona State Retirement System Sells 239 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.05. Tennant has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

TNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $827,630.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

