Arizona State Retirement System Sells 81,352 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFA opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $925.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.75. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -338.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

