Arizona State Retirement System Sells 998 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Valaris were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 685,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,888.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE VAL opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.