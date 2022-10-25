Arizona State Retirement System Takes $240,000 Position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WE. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of WeWork by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,965 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WeWork by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,553,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in WeWork by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WE opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. WeWork Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

