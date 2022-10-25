Arizona State Retirement System Takes $246,000 Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,016,508 shares of company stock worth $136,129,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

