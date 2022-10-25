Arizona State Retirement System Takes $277,000 Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Veris Residential stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,740,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,145,318.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 79,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $3,740,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,530,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,145,318.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.