Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.
Signify Health Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.54. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGFY shares. TheStreet raised Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Signify Health to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.
Signify Health Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
