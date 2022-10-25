Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.7 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.55. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $56.41.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $31,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $31,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $160,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,847.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,610 shares of company stock worth $4,957,322. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

