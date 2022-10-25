ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,618 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $162.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.