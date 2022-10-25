Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,912.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,939.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,145,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $546,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,959 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

