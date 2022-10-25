Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Benchmark cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

NYSE ASPN opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.26. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 199.3% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,791 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 684,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 669,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,670 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

