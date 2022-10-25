Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Down 2.8%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 115,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 668,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 483.93%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 73.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 580,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 246,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

