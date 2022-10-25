Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ovid Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jason Tardio sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $37,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

OVID opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.94 and a quick ratio of 16.94. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.74.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

Featured Stories

