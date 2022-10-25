Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 19,741 Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $205.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 193.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $2,129,802.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 633,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,413 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

