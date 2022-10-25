Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 241,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,524,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 62.4 %

Applied Genetic Technologies Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.