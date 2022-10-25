Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $103,000 Stock Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 215,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 35.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 125,573 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Superior Industries International by 77.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 235,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 102,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SUP opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.89. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.20 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%.

In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $219,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 92,230 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $313,582.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,074,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,715.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $219,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,297.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

