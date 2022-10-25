Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Protara Therapeutics were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $66,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,570,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,231,692.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $66,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,570,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,231,692.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse Shefferman purchased 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $34,809.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 879,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,053.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

TARA stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.33. Research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

