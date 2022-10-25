Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,957 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELVT. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 66,790 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Elevate Credit to $2.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Elevate Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.01.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $117.61 million during the quarter.

Elevate Credit Profile



Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

