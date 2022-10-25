Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $233,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,804,173 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $38,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.11.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.