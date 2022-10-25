Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $33,000 Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORN. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Orion Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $82.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.57 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

