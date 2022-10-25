Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 111,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,410,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

