Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lannett were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 13.2% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 207,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lannett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lannett Stock Performance

LCI opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.