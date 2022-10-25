Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $154,000 in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AXT by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AXT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AXT by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $933,100. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

