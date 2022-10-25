Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $40,000 in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 32,769 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIXX stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of -0.17. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. Research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.02.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

