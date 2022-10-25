Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $45,000 in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Price Performance

Aravive stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Aravive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.18.

About Aravive

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 134.06% and a negative net margin of 910.48%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aravive, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

