Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $89,000 in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 76.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.