Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,680,000 after purchasing an additional 118,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.