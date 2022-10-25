Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $74.52.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.