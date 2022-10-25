Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $210,000 Investment in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth $164,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 10.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter worth $212,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TrueBlue Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TBI opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
TrueBlue Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
